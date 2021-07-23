Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

RGP stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $515.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

