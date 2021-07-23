Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.