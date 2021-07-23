Reviewing Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) and The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) and The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genesis Healthcare and The Ensign Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Healthcare $3.91 billion 0.01 -$58.96 million N/A N/A The Ensign Group $2.40 billion 1.94 $170.48 million $2.94 28.85

The Ensign Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genesis Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genesis Healthcare and The Ensign Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A The Ensign Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

The Ensign Group has a consensus target price of $86.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.60%. Given The Ensign Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Ensign Group is more favorable than Genesis Healthcare.

Volatility & Risk

Genesis Healthcare has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ensign Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of The Ensign Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of The Ensign Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genesis Healthcare and The Ensign Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Healthcare -1.51% N/A -1.41% The Ensign Group 7.33% 21.34% 6.77%

Summary

The Ensign Group beats Genesis Healthcare on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy. In addition, the company offers other specialty medical services, such as physician, staffing, and other healthcare related services. As of December 31, 2020, it provided inpatient services through a network of approximately 341 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 24 states; and supplied rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,400 healthcare locations in 42 states, the District of Columbia and China. The company was formerly known as FC-GEN Operations Investment, LLC and changed its name to Genesis HealthCare, Inc. in February 2015. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services. The Senior Living Services segment operates assisted and independent living facilities. The Home Health and Hospice Services segment includes health care services which consist of providing combination of nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapists, medical social workers, and certified home health aide services. The company was founded by Roy E. Christensen, Christopher R. Christensen, and Gregory K. Stapley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, CA.

