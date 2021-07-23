Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.20. 1,189,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.62. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.