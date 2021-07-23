Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.20. 1,189,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.62. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $61.59.
A number of research firms recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.
About Rexford Industrial Realty
Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.
