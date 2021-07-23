Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Capital One Financial currently has $66.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $61,710,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $29,258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,493,000 after purchasing an additional 485,061 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

