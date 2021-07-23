Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 715,324 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of Rexnord worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $931,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rexnord by 1,057.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 329,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 301,263 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

