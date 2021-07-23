Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NYSE RXN opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 611.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

