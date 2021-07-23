Rinet Co LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.34. 9,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,275. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.05.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.81.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

