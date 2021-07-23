Rinet Co LLC Buys Shares of 16,754 BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 190,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 101,456 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 306,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKCC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $289.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.78. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

