Rinet Co LLC Invests $516,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 88,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.32. 604,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,609,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

