Rinet Co LLC Purchases 1,407 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,354,000 after buying an additional 30,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,978. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

