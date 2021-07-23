Rinet Co LLC Sells 6,289 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Rinet Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,903 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 162.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 69,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 67,147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. 30,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

