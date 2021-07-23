Rinet Co LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,325,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

VB traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $219.51. 528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,266. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.42.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.