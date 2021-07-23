RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at National Bankshares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

REI.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.29.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$22.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.06 billion and a PE ratio of -115.78. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.64 and a 1-year high of C$23.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.90.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$682,929.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.