Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $227,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,373,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

MQY stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.