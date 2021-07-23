Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTAAU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

