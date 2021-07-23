Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONCU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

