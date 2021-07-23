RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMIIU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth $65,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth $135,000.

Gores Metropoulos II stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

