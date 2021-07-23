RiverPark Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPACU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $2,971,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $511,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $2,436,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $1,313,000.

GPACU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

