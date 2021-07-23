Robert M. Bakish Sells 14,996 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $559,200.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert M. Bakish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30.

On Friday, July 16th, Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90.

AVID stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.29. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Avid Technology by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 313,985 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Avid Technology by 20.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 203,156 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 186,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $3,905,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

