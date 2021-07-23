Robert Perine Sells 10,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Robert Perine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $304,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Perine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00.

MAX opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.43.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.