Rocket Vault Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $328,196.00 (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $490,102.71 and approximately $328,196.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00101018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00140368 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,528.06 or 1.00106687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.