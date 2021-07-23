Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

CM opened at $113.47 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

