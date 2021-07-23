Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 433,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,538,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.