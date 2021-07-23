Rodgers Brothers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.11% of Meredith worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,189,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meredith in the fourth quarter worth $10,153,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,188,000 after buying an additional 345,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 265,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 341.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 206,562 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDP. raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:MDP opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.37. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

