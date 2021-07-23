Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $35,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.