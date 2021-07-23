Rodgers Brothers Inc. Invests $249,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,089,000 after purchasing an additional 410,336 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,254,000 after buying an additional 39,427 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,052,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE OGE opened at $33.21 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

