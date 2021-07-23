Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 305.9% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 30,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 251,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 293.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 482,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after purchasing an additional 359,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

