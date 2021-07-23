Rodgers Brothers Inc. Reduces Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 31,114 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after buying an additional 912,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 699,911 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

BEN opened at $29.44 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.