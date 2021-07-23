Rodgers Brothers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,188,000 after buying an additional 345,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,156,000 after buying an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter worth about $35,189,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,429,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,557,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after buying an additional 74,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

MDP stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.44. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDP. increased their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

