Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-3.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.000-$15.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $459.33.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $494.10. 15,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.14. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $497.11. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.