Royal Bank of Canada Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $679.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $629.00 to $679.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.89.

Shares of REGN opened at $586.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

