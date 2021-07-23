Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 717,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,625,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after buying an additional 246,978 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 224,319.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 320,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 320,777 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $363,000.

Shares of PZA opened at $27.46 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29.

