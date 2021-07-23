Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,808,000 after acquiring an additional 95,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,210,000 after buying an additional 2,253,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after buying an additional 298,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,010,000 after buying an additional 123,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after buying an additional 352,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.