Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,495 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.13% of EnPro Industries worth $19,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NPO opened at $90.03 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -113.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.