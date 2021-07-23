Royal Bank of Canada Sells 31,277 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TriMas were worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in TriMas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TriMas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in TriMas by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.80 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

