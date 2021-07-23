Royal Bank of Canada Sells 61,309 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 484,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $21,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

