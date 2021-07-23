Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) to “Outperform”

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $104.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

