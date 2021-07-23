Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Up to $20.09

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.09, but opened at $21.18. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 1,361 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. Analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.