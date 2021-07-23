Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post sales of $153.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.10 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $153.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $619.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $624.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $646.72 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $664.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

