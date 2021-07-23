SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €10.80 ($12.71) and last traded at €10.68 ($12.56). 150,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.66 ($12.54).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.72 ($20.84).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.35. The stock has a market cap of $502.06 million and a P/E ratio of 32.08.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.