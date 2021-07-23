Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 28.81%. Research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

