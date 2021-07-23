Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $48.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

