Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Sanderson Farms has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SAFM opened at $181.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $195.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.14.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

