Sandford D. Smith Sells 11,965 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sandford D. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Sandford D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $109,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

