SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €141.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €132.56 ($155.96).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €119.00 ($140.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €118.19. The firm has a market cap of $140.37 billion and a PE ratio of 26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

