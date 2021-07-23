Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

SCHN opened at $49.94 on Monday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after buying an additional 456,654 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after buying an additional 190,041 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,625,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

