Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 9.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,814 shares of company stock worth $2,752,896. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 908 Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

