Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,142 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RAPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

RAPT stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $804.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.05. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $30,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,101.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $392,837 in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.