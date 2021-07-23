Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRNLU opened at $10.16 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

